Campbell Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,541,806,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $77.10. 70,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

