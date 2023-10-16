Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 25%

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 640,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 174,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Carbon Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Canada Carbon

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

