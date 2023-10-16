Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,337,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 2,718,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.4 days.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CDPYF stock remained flat at $33.73 during midday trading on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.