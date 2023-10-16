Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,337,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 15th total of 2,718,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.4 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CDPYF stock remained flat at $33.73 during midday trading on Monday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 65,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

