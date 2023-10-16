Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.33.

CNQ traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching C$91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$91.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

