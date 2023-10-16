Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.33.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching C$91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,017. The firm has a market cap of C$99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$85.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.77. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$91.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

