Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$95.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Evercore raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.33.

CNQ traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$91.58. 1,497,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,017. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$79.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total value of C$205,650.40. In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

