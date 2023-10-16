Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$166.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTC.A. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$210.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.13.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$140.69. 80,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$152.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$139.13 and a 12 month high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

