Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CSFB dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.0 %

CU traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.76. 116,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$28.13 and a 52-week high of C$39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2465753 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.