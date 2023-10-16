Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
