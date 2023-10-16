Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIXFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.