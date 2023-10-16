CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 111,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 78,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CANEX Metals Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

CANEX Metals Company Profile

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 244 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia.

