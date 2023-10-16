Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Cantaloupe comprises approximately 3.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 2.51% of Cantaloupe worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLP traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.08. 35,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.37 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,959.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,019 shares in the company, valued at $960,959.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $100,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $161,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

