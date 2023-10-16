Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $850.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

REGN stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $845.05. 173,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,365. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $823.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

