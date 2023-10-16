CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 1,813,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

