CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,300 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 1,813,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.4 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CPAMF remained flat at $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
