Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.56. The company had a trading volume of 436,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.09.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of C$137.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.9283066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

