CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.88

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 333330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 77.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.