Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 427,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 984,505 shares.The stock last traded at $14.67 and had previously closed at $14.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,020.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,851 shares in the company, valued at $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

