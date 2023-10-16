CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Reduced by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 2.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $83,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.14 on Monday, hitting $209.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,916. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $215.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.56.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

