Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 31.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.44. 310,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,280. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

