Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.41.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.8671141 earnings per share for the current year.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.