Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.63. 2,387,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.34. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.8671141 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.