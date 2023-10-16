Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.41.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$28.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.34. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The company has a market cap of C$54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.83.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 3.8671141 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

