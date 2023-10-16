CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.55.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 3,688,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

