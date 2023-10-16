Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $233.60

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 233.60 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 244.20 ($2.99), with a volume of 684449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.80 ($3.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,155 ($14.14) to GBX 1,140 ($13.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £470.87 million, a PE ratio of -997.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In other Ceres Power news, insider Philip Caldwell purchased 81,746 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £261,587.20 ($320,180.17). Corporate insiders own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

