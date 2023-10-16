Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Paul D. Burgess acquired 21,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Paul D. Burgess purchased 21,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $501,708.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,708.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CERE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.03. 49,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,302. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Articles

