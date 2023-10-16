Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Certara were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Certara by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Certara by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $15,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

