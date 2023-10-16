CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Update

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CGG stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. CGG has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CGG had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $339.10 million for the quarter.

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

