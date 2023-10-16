Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.20

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04), with a volume of 2183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.58 ($0.04).

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9. The stock has a market cap of £24.00 million, a P/E ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martin Andersson bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($244,798.04). 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

