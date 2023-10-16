Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,687,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 7,298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 805.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIAFF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

About Champion Iron

OTCMKTS:CIAFF remained flat at $3.96 during midday trading on Monday. 5,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.61.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

