ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.37

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1633019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,461,394.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,664.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,464,970 shares of company stock worth $25,966,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

