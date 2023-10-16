Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Up 6.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.53. 8,957,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 15,988,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

