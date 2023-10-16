Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Critical Review

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 37.24% 8.28% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and LTC Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.32%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than LTC Properties.

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -275.77 LTC Properties $189.09 million 7.11 $100.02 million $1.71 18.98

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chartwell Retirement Residences. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Chartwell Retirement Residences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is the largest operator in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

