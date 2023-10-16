Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 74,279 shares.The stock last traded at $126.89 and had previously closed at $126.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 46.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chase by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chase by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

