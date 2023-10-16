Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 74,279 shares.The stock last traded at $126.89 and had previously closed at $126.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chase
Chase Stock Up 0.3 %
Institutional Trading of Chase
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 46.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Chase by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chase by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.