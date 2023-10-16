Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 237,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.1 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

