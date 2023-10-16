Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.33.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Monday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.16. The firm has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

