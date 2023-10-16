China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,578,600 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the September 15th total of 80,140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 775.6 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

CICHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $0.72.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

