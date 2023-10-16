China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 2,754,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,735.0 days.
China Literature Stock Performance
Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Monday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.
About China Literature
