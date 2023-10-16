China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,173,500 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 2,754,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31,735.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of China Literature stock remained flat at $3.32 during trading on Monday. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

