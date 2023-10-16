China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 1,025,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 953.8 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $1.12 during trading hours on Monday. China Overseas Property has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Overseas Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

China Overseas Property Company Profile

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

