China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 668,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. China Youzan has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.
China Youzan Company Profile
