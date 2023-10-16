Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

CHH opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

