Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $87.70 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

