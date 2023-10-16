CIBC Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.78.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of C$432.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$426.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.4697218 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
