CIBC Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$27.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.65.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$27.32. 1,016,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,705. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.10 and a 1 year high of C$27.36. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.8250564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.