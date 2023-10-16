CIBC Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$16.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.75 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Desjardins set a C$19.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.91.

FRU traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.94. 287,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,952. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of C$73.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

