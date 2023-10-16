CIBC Trims NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Target Price to C$15.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.36.

NuVista Energy stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,704. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.93 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.66.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

