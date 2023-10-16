Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) & ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and ICL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 1,215.76 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.03 ICL Group $8.54 billion 0.80 $2.16 billion $1.09 4.88

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Cibus has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICL Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cibus and ICL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% ICL Group 16.47% 24.99% 12.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cibus and ICL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 1 0 3.00 ICL Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

Cibus currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.39%. ICL Group has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 46.97%. Given ICL Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICL Group is more favorable than Cibus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of ICL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ICL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ICL Group beats Cibus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products. The Potash segment extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt; produces polysulphate; produces, markets, and sells magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite; and sells salt. The Phosphate Solutions segment uses phosphate commodity products to produce specialty products; produces and markets phosphate-based fertilizers, as well as sulphuric acid, green phosphoric acid, and phosphate fertilizers; and manufactures thermal phosphoric acid for various industrial end markets, such as oral care, cleaning products, paints and coatings, water treatment, asphalt modification, construction, and metal treatment. It also develops and produces functional food ingredients and phosphate additives for use in the processed meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, beverage, and baked goods markets; and produces milk and whey proteins for the food ingredients industry. The Growing Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fertilizers based primarily on nitrogen, potash, and phosphate, including water soluble specialty, liquid, soluble, and controlled-release fertilizers. It sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd. and changed its name to ICL Group Ltd in May 2020. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

