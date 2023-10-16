Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 3.6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.39. Approximately 1,410,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,799,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 786.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.