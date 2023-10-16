Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,168,998. The company has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.