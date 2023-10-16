Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $54.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158,199. The firm has a market cap of $221.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

