Citigroup Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $11.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of TASK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $798.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.26 million. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TaskUs by 60.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 206.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

