Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Citigroup stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

