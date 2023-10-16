Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.